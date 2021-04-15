Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.4% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 26,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

CVX traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $103.67. The company had a trading volume of 52,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,120,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

