NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Short Interest Update

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS NGKSY remained flat at $$8.48 on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655. NGK Spark Plug has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of NGK Spark Plug from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

