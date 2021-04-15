Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Declines By 51.3%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LCLP stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 245,176,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,343,328. Life Clips has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Life Clips Company Profile

Life Clips, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cameras and batteries in the United States. The company offers body cameras; and develops and distributes single-use and cordless batteries under the Mobeego brand for use in cellular phones and other mobile devices. It also develops an auditable software solution for law enforcement.

