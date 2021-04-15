$295.34 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post $295.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.34 million to $297.00 million. Wix.com posted sales of $215.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.11.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $4.53 on Monday, reaching $294.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,382. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.05. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $362.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 210,706 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Wix.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

