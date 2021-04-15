NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 357.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $665.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $25.78 on Thursday, reaching $636.86. 390,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,522,496. The business’s 50-day moving average is $533.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $267.11 and a fifty-two week high of $628.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.01, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

