ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $84.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. ArcBest traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $75.38, with a volume of 2118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.26.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in ArcBest by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ArcBest by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 112,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

