Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) PT at $216.00

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,875. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $173.06 and a 1 year high of $245.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.24.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

