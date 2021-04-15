Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,967. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,914,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 191,273 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

