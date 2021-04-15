Analysts Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.39 Million

Brokerages expect that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will post $266.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.78 million to $268.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $362.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Enova International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Insiders sold 69,574 shares of company stock worth $2,244,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enova International during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Enova International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enova International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENVA traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,278. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enova International has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

