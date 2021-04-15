Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $68.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $69.53. 48,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

