TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TSSI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. TSS has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

