CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.71

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.71 and last traded at $111.71, with a volume of 942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.73.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.88.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $204,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,316,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $147,123.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,544,036 shares in the company, valued at $694,649,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,846,128 over the last three months. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CorVel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CorVel by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

