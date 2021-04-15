Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Up 94.2% in March

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 97,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,715. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

In related news, CFO Brad E. Herr sold 48,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,708.92.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

