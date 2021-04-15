Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Hermitage Offshore Services stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,115. The company has a market cap of $881,939.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.21. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.
Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile
