Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hermitage Offshore Services stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,115. The company has a market cap of $881,939.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.21. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

