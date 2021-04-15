Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bank Financial

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIR. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.95.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, hitting C$2.80. 1,384,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$744.63 million and a PE ratio of -12.06.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

