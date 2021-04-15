ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.07. 113,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. ARC Resources has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

