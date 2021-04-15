Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $26.57 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $26.57 or 0.00042120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,201.93 or 1.00193302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011629 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00143987 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001137 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001605 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,426,508 coins and its circulating supply is 210,641,905 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

