BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $79.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,452. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.