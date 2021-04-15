Brokerages Set Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Price Target at $46.67

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSE. Citigroup raised their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $169,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,364,097. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $65.90. 3,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,478. Trinseo has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

