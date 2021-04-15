Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $14.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $389.67. 109,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,328. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $270.68 and a 1 year high of $380.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.90. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.43.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

