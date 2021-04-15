iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 9.2% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,065,000.

IWF traded up $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $260.45. 14,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,934. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.87 and a twelve month high of $260.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

