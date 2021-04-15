Cardan Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $201.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.49 and a 12-month high of $204.18. The stock has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.