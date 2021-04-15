Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,870,871. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

