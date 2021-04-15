Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.78.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of TSE FTS traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$54.79. The company had a trading volume of 705,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,301. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.85. The stock has a market cap of C$25.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9467701 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 74.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.