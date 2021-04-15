ODUWA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,467.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 81.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.18 million and $8,467.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000826 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

