Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Expands By 226.8%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a growth of 226.8% from the March 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPSF remained flat at $$0.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Uni-President China has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.
About Uni-President China
Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.