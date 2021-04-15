Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Expands By 226.8%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a growth of 226.8% from the March 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPSF remained flat at $$0.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Uni-President China has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.