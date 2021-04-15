First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

First American Financial stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,244. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

