Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 113.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

