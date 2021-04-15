First Bank & Trust Has $1.27 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $19.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $805.10. 5,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $735.91 and a 200-day moving average of $751.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $488.00 and a one year high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $753.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

