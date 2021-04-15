Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

ORCL stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

