JCIC Asset Management Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $171,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.45.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $543.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $528.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.42. The firm has a market cap of $240.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.