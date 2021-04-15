McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.30.

Shares of MCD opened at $230.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81. The company has a market capitalization of $171.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

