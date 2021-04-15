-$0.54 EPS Expected for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,258. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

