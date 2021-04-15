Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.92.

A number of analysts have commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

SE traded up $6.77 on Thursday, reaching $252.33. The company had a trading volume of 133,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,573. SEA has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.44 and a 200-day moving average of $206.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,848,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

