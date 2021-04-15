Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.06.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,910,457. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.02. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$40.29 billion and a PE ratio of -9.36.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 1.652486 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

