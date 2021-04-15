Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.06.
Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,910,457. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.02. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$40.29 billion and a PE ratio of -9.36.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
