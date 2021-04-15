Analysts Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,305,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $338.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average of $135.36. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

