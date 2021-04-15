Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 165.7% from the March 15th total of 530,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SNCA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.49. 16,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,298. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Seneca Biopharma has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seneca Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) by 332.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,014 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.71% of Seneca Biopharma worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical needs. The company's stem cell-based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

