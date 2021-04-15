Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Up 5.1%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.64 and last traded at $106.45. 15,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 872,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,503 shares of company stock worth $22,585,065. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natera by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Natera by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Natera by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $90,502,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Natera by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after acquiring an additional 31,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

