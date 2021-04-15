Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Grows By 145.5%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.02. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, CFO Daphne Kelley sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $53,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $52,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $48,412.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,410.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,937 shares of company stock valued at $136,956. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.