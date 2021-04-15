Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.30

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.30 and last traded at C$22.30, with a volume of 10502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.98.

MI.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.59.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.52. The firm has a market cap of C$812.20 million and a PE ratio of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

