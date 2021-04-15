Fruth Investment Management Sells 625 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 275,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,833,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $230.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

