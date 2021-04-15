Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 180,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.67.

ServiceNow stock traded up $13.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $558.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 158.21, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.57 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

