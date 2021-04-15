Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 611.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,465 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,289. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $91.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

