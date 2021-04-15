The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Reduced by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for 2.7% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 141,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

