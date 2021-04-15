$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.71 on Monday, reaching $178.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,757. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

