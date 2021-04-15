JustBet Price Down 0.4% This Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $1.89 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00069409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00270985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $470.48 or 0.00748749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,679.19 or 0.99750325 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00023248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.11 or 0.00865925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

