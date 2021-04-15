Polkalokr Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.22 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $839,301.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00069409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00270985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $470.48 or 0.00748749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,679.19 or 0.99750325 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00023248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.11 or 0.00865925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,816,347 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

