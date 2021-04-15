Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 165 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.10.

HD stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $322.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,541. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $322.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.67. The company has a market cap of $347.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

