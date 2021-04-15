Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Declines By 75.4%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,216. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $29.37.

