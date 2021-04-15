National Bank Financial Increases Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$40.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.13.

TSE OVV traded down C$0.35 on Thursday, reaching C$30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,932. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$4.88 and a 52 week high of C$36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. The firm has a market cap of C$7.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

